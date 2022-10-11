Mild and muggy tonight. Rain likely tomorrow.

WLOX Careers
Mild and muggy tonight. Rain likely on Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The humidity is increasing tonight, and it’s going to be muggier than the past few days. We’ll only cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning. A few showers can’t be ruled out overnight tonight.

On and off showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, and some of these storms could produce heavy downpours. The humidity will stay high, and we’ll warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon. A cold front will approach us by Thursday morning, bringing a few more showers and storms. Once the front passes, we’ll dry out by Thursday afternoon. It’s still going to be warm with highs in the mid 80s. However, the humidity will drop through the day.

Friday and Saturday will be drier and warm. High temps will be in the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Karl formed today in the Bay of Campeche today, and that’s where it will stay this week. Eventually, it will turn westward into Mexico. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi.

