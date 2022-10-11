WLOX Careers
Medical experts expecting severe flu season

Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Doctors have an urgent warning. Nationwide, the number of flu cases is 13 times higher than around this time last year. Cases are also rising in South Mississippi.

Memorial Health System is preparing for a potentially severe season.

“Some of the people that we’re seeing in the hospital that have been admitted are very sick this year,” said Memorial Health employee health director Cindy Hansen. “They have high fevers, and it’s not going away in two days.”

The CDC has previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years.

“We had really bad COVID and then we had a light flu,” Hansen said. “Then we had a light COVID and now we’re going to have a bad flu. We are starting to see some of that.”

During the week ending Oct. 1, the latest date for which data is available, there were 969 cases of influenza A and 52 cases of influenza B reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This particular one, people are out a good week and then some,” Hansen added. “They are sick. If you have chronic conditions or immunosuppression or you’re older, you should seriously consider your risk for the flu and any other viral illness that is going around.”

People can get their flu shot anytime during flu season, but experts are recommending getting vaccinated by November, as it takes weeks for protection from the shot to kick in.

Flu season for the state runs from Oct. 1-March 31. To get your flu vaccine, you can call Memorial Health at 228-867-5000.

