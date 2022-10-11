WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Kohl’s closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day

Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Kohl's announced that its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.(Kohl's)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (KWCH) - Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The move comes as more retailers opt out of shopping on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with family.

Customers still looking to get a jump on holiday shopping can do so on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App, the department store said.

Holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport
According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Traffic was slow, but moving during Cruisin' the Coast on Saturday.
Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing
Ian Ellis James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer known by his stage name William...
Demand soars for kids’ books addressing violence, trauma
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.
Maker of Texas Pete hot sauce being sued for having non-Texas roots
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution