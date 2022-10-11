Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune.

County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center.

The center will have several programs, including a senior feeding and housing program.

Along with that, nonprofit Climb CDC will now work with youth at the center. This is the second location the organization has opened. The first one operates from Harrison County.

Chief Operating Officer Jake Cook said there is a big need for a resource program in Picayune. The nonprofit will help young people continue their education. They will help pair employers with people in the program to help them have stable jobs with livable wages.

“This program that we’re offering here, we are going to provide $600 of training for the employers. These young people can go out to get these jobs. We’re going to cover their first 600 hours in hopes their employers will actually hire them,” Cook said.

Hart told us this resource center will help the youth in the city.

“Not only are they going to address homelessness, but they are going to address the young people that are falling through the cracks in the educational system. We’re excited about the need they are going to address,” Hart said.

Climb CDC will start recruiting next week. If you know of someone who can benefit from the program be sure to contact the center.

