WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

The nonprofit will help young people continue their education, pairing employers with people in the program to help them have stable jobs with livable wages.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune.

County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center.

The center will have several programs, including a senior feeding and housing program.

Along with that, nonprofit Climb CDC will now work with youth at the center. This is the second location the organization has opened. The first one operates from Harrison County.

Chief Operating Officer Jake Cook said there is a big need for a resource program in Picayune. The nonprofit will help young people continue their education. They will help pair employers with people in the program to help them have stable jobs with livable wages.

“This program that we’re offering here, we are going to provide $600 of training for the employers. These young people can go out to get these jobs. We’re going to cover their first 600 hours in hopes their employers will actually hire them,” Cook said.

Hart told us this resource center will help the youth in the city.

“Not only are they going to address homelessness, but they are going to address the young people that are falling through the cracks in the educational system. We’re excited about the need they are going to address,” Hart said.

Climb CDC will start recruiting next week. If you know of someone who can benefit from the program be sure to contact the center.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers

Latest News

Residents are asking for body cam footage and surveillance video of the Family Dollar store to...
Searching for answers, protesters rally for justice after 15-year-old shot by police
Mary Spivery
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
Court documents released Monday give a clearer picture of the events leading up to last week’s...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal officer involved shooting in Gulfport