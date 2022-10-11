WLOX Careers
Bicyclist hit by truck in fatal Jackson Co. crash

According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms the incident happened around 9 p.m. A man riding a bike was traveling northbound on Tucker Road in the middle of the right northbound lane. According to Sheriff Ezell, a Chevrolet 2500 was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist.

Sheriff Ezell says the bike appeared to not have any lights, and the man riding it was wearing dark clothing.

We are not yet releasing the bicyclist’s identity, but we will update this story with more information as we receive it.

