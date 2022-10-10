WLOX Careers
WLOX visits Gulfport school for National School Lunch Week

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX visited 28th Street Elementary School students during lunch on Monday in celebration of National School Lunch Week.

Cafeteria workers served up barbecue chicken sandwiches, broccoli, a fruit cup and milk.

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life.

“We’re not just giving them a plate of food; we’re giving them hope,” Cafeteria Manager Valarie Powell said.

Powell and her team strive every day to prepare nutritionally-balanced meals.

“It takes a lot of hard work, but we appreciate every minute of it, and we’re grateful to be able to feed our kids that come to us every morning,” she said. “I feel like this is like a blessing to do this.”

School lunches provide important nutrients that students need to learn, grow and be healthy. National School Lunch Week, which promotes just that, will wrap up on Friday.

“I love broccoli,” one student said. “It makes my body stronger.”

That’s the goal: a strong body and a healthy mind to go with it inside and outside the classroom.

