St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.

This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.

A limited number of $100 tickets to win the home go on sale in January, and of course we’ll tell you all about it when they do. You may also sign up on the St. Jude website for a reminder when tickets become available.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport.(St. Jude/Elliott Homes)

