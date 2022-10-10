WLOX Careers
Pascagoula church brings in pumpkin patch to help community in Ecuador

With the help of 20 volunteers from the church, they were able to load them off a truck and provide a local pumpkin patch for children in Pascagoula.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s starting to feel like fall here in South Mississippi, and you know what’s missing? Pumpkin patches.

The First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula received a fresh shipment of 980 pumpkins from New Mexico with fun names like spookies, swan gores and snowflakes.

With the help of 20 volunteers from the church, they were able to load them off a truck and provide a local pumpkin patch for children in Pascagoula to prevent long travels to get to one.

Pastor Eddie Kirby said this not only provides fun for the family but also helps out with the church’s mission that comes in a twofold operation. First, it allows them to be grateful when serving others, and secondly, it provides some help for those in another country who have water issues.

“There’s a community down in Ecuador, Pisa Tinta,” Kirby said. “They are having water issues; they have a community that goes out to one spigot to get their water. They don’t have it running into their homes. We want to help them get indoor plumbing. The water they get comes from a waterfall up the mountain and when the waterfall goes dry, there is no water. So, we want to help them get a sister in their so they can have water all year.”

If you are looking for some sugar, spice and everything nice to go along with your pumpkin pie or want to make a pumpkin spice latte for the fall season, stop by the church’s pumpkin patch.

The patch opens for 11:30 a.m. every day for the entire month. Prices for the pumpkin ranges depending on the size.

