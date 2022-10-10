Monday’s Forecast

Clear and cool start to the day as crisp low humidity continues. Cool morning temperatures will mainly be in the 50s for most spots but there may be a few as cool as the upper 40s and some as mild as the lower 60s. This afternoon’s high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for most of South Mississippi. Tomorrow looks nice too. We may finally break out the umbrellas for Wednesday when it’ll be noticeably muggier with scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms.

