WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear and cool start to the day as crisp low humidity continues. Cool morning temperatures will mainly be in the 50s for most spots but there may be a few as cool as the upper 40s and some as mild as the lower 60s. This afternoon’s high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for most of South Mississippi. Tomorrow looks nice too. We may finally break out the umbrellas for Wednesday when it’ll be noticeably muggier with scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant Monday
Pleasant Monday; rain mid-week?
Pleasant Monday; rain mid-week?
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Gorgeous weather for Sunday
Gorgeous weather for Sunday
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast