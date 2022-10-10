WLOX Careers
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Oct. 9, 2022
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 installment of Cruisin’ the Coast was a cruise like no other.

“Each year it continues to grow and get bigger,” said one attendee.

This massive event offered many people the opportunity to catch up with loved ones and even introduce people to someone new who also shares a love for cars.

“We had people coming from all over the place, I met two people from Alaska came in. They didn’t bring their car, but they said they will bring their car next year,” said Shellie Moses.

While Cruisin’ was a whole new experience for some cruisers, it provided a sanctuary for the ones who have been cruisin’ for years.

“I’ve been coming for 20 years, and I enjoy the excitement of the bands,” said Lisa Adler. “Everything was perfect, the car ran perfect. Thank God I didn’t have any trouble with it, some of my friends had a little trouble. But we made it, we made it through.”

A record-breaking year that even surprised the ones in charge.

“I just thought we were on such a pedestal with our 25th anniversary last year it would be very difficult for us to top those numbers, but we did it this year and I’m very proud of that,” said Woody Bailey.

“We enjoy the coast so much and the people in Mississippi out here and the hospitality here is wonderful,” said Adler.

“The great thing is I’ve been a part of this for over 20 years now and not only am I getting able to meet these people and become friends with them,” said Moses. “But now I’m meeting their grandkids and getting to be friends with their grandkids so it’s a great family affair and it’s a great time and a great thing for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The total number of classic vehicles registered Saturday firmly secured a new record for Cruisin’ the Coast at a whopping 9,618 cars. More than 1,800 of those were first time cruisers.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

