Cool and clear tonight. Rain possible by midweek.

Today was gorgeous! The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be just as nice as today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, winds will begin to shift from the southeast. The humidity will rise quickly by Tuesday evening, and it will be muggier. We won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thanks to more moisture, we have a pretty good chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. This moisture is moving in ahead of a cold front. A few more showers and storms are possible early Thursday morning as the front pushes through South Mississippi. Thursday afternoon will be dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll be a little cooler and much drier by Friday and Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 80s.

A disturbance near the Yucatan has a low chance of developing into a depression this week in the Southern Gulf. Even if it develops, it’s not a threat to South Mississippi.

