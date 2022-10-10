WLOX Careers
Coast leader Todd Trenchard celebrates 25th anniversary of beginning the journey to sobriety

Todd Trenchard, co-founder and executive director of the Bacot McCarty Foundation, began his journey to sobriety 25 years ago. And he speaks often and vividly about his addiction in hopes it will help others.(WLOX)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Todd Trenchard, the co-founder and executive director of the Bacot McCarty Foundation, is living a blessed and productive life.

His deep community outreach includes countless professional and volunteer hours for dozens of organizations throughout the Coast.

But it was a rough ride to success.

“I had this thing inside of me – alcoholism – that started to consume my life,” he said.

And it nearly ended it.

Twenty-five years ago, after going to 40 treatment centers for his drug and alcohol addiction that started early in his life, he entered the Home of Grace, a faith-based addiction recovery organization in Vancleave, as a last desperate attempt at sobriety.

“I think when I look at that picture 25 years ago, I see a face of really, just hopelessness, that doesn’t have a spark in the eye, that looks like a defeated human being...At the time, it was just another futile attempt at trying to change my life, but obviously, God had another plan.”

He speaks often and, sometimes shockingly, about his experience.

“I went back into that office, and I poured out this white, powdered substance, and I grabbed a straw, and the guy next to me said, ‘Do it, man. That’s some coke,’” he told Gulfport Rotary Club members last week. “And I remember taking that line...Life stopped. Right there. That’s it. It’s over. It’s over at that second.”

He said he puts his life in the spotlight to make a difference.

“It’s not about the person that’s in front of you,” Trenchard said. “It’s about what God’s going to do through your life that you could make a difference for someone else, and then they can pass it on.”

Trenchard’s 25-year milestone is interestingly more important for messaging than it is for him personally.

“It really is just another day,” he said. “But if you did the same thing yesterday and don’t pick up a drink today, you’re going to have a good tomorrow.”

It’s an inspirational story to someone who has heard so many, Home of Grace executive director Josh Barton.

“I think one of the most important things someone can get through recovery is understanding their purpose,” he said. “And, so, Todd has found that part of his purpose is helping others, lifting other people up. And, I think that when they get to the point that they can see that ‘I’ve got purpose. God’s got a plan and a purpose for my life and I can help others,’ that’s a big part of their recovery.”

“Like they say, ‘One day at a time. One day at a time,’” added Trenchard. “And the days add up to months and to years. And now, 25.”

Trenchard said that setting a recovery date has personal meaning for those going through the process.

While it’s been 25 years since he walked into Home of Grace, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran has chosen his personal recovery date as Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day.

