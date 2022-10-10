Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces.
Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast.
|Violation
|2022
|2021
|Speeding
|7
|1
|Reckless/Careless Driver
|122
|89
|Driving with a Suspended License
|7
|3
|No License
|20
|3
|Disregard for a Traffic Control Device
|19
|7
|Safety Restraint Violation
|9
|8
|Tag Violations
|33
|12
|No Proof of Insurance
|39
|8
|DUI (Alcohol/Other)
|1
|1
|Other
|37
|20
|Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) Violation
|2
|4
The vehicle count totals Biloxi Police show just how many people were out and about throughout Cruisin’ the Coast.
|Daily Totals
|2022
|2021
|Monday
|78,917
|77,009
|Tuesday
|81,012
|84,942
|Wednesday
|87,833
|86,443
|Thursday
|89,093
|89,055
|Friday
|88,969
|90,313
|Saturday
|85,464
|85,608
|Sunday
|56,995
|59,280
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.