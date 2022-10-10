WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

Traffic was slow, but moving during Cruisin' the Coast on Saturday.
Traffic was slow, but moving during Cruisin' the Coast on Saturday.(Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces.

Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast.

Violation20222021
Speeding71
Reckless/Careless Driver12289
Driving with a Suspended License73
No License203
Disregard for a Traffic Control Device197
Safety Restraint Violation98
Tag Violations3312
No Proof of Insurance398
DUI (Alcohol/Other)11
Other3720
Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) Violation24

The vehicle count totals Biloxi Police show just how many people were out and about throughout Cruisin’ the Coast.

Daily Totals20222021
Monday78,91777,009
Tuesday81,01284,942
Wednesday87,83386,443
Thursday89,09389,055
Friday88,96990,313
Saturday85,46485,608
Sunday56,99559,280

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers

Latest News

“I love broccoli,” one student said. “It makes my body stronger.”
WLOX visits Gulfport school for National School Lunch Week
Servicemembers and their families are in limbo waiting for answers to claims after mistakes...
Hundreds of service members waiting for answers years after filing malpractice claims against military
Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the...
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Plaquemines Parish