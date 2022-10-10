Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces.

Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast.

Violation 2022 2021 Speeding 7 1 Reckless/Careless Driver 122 89 Driving with a Suspended License 7 3 No License 20 3 Disregard for a Traffic Control Device 19 7 Safety Restraint Violation 9 8 Tag Violations 33 12 No Proof of Insurance 39 8 DUI (Alcohol/Other) 1 1 Other 37 20 Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) Violation 2 4

The vehicle count totals Biloxi Police show just how many people were out and about throughout Cruisin’ the Coast.

Daily Totals 2022 2021 Monday 78,917 77,009 Tuesday 81,012 84,942 Wednesday 87,833 86,443 Thursday 89,093 89,055 Friday 88,969 90,313 Saturday 85,464 85,608 Sunday 56,995 59,280

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.