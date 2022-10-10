WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home, and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner’s office said they were working to notify family members, and more details about the five individuals will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
A barge moves north on the Mississippi River under the Interstate 40 bridge connecting...
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers

Latest News

Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery