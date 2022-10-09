WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is currently ongoing.
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

Latest News

Anna Sorokin in court in New York on April 25, 2019. (AP/Richard Drew, Archive)
Anna Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
The medical group is celebrating its first-ever Women’s Health Day by providing a pap smear and...
Coastal Family Health Center holds Women’s Health Day event