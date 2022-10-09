Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.

Police said a 27-year-old man saw the altercation and tried to intervene, but the machete-wielding man cut him to the face and hand before fleeing the scene.

The NOPD said the two victims were treated at Tulane Medical Center, but did not disclose the severity of their injuries nor their conditions.

Police also have not said if they know the identity of the suspect or whether he has any relationship to either victim.

Sunday’s incident comes less than two weeks after the Sept. 27 arrest of Jamal Peters. Peters, 34, is accused of stabbing at least nine people -- mostly at random -- in or near the French Quarter last month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.