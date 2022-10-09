Ingalls Shipbuilding division holds graduation ceremony

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family gathered together today to see their loved ones in graduation gowns receiving a diploma from the Ingalls Apprenticeship program for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“The people that come through this school are people that’s going to be the leader of a company. So, it’s quite an achievement but it also means a lot to Ingalls and its future,” said Susan Jacobs.

Vice President of Ingalls Human Resource Susan Jacobs said this program offers hands-on experience for their students while they are striving to achieve greatness.

“You go through 3 or 4 years of training, and you really learn how to do a skill to the most of your ability. The second thing it does is it produces leaders for us. Many of the people in this program have already moved into leadership, either their work leader or foreman,” said Jacobs.

People like Robert Cowan, who was awarded the overall apprentice of the year in the program while having that hands-on experience.

“So, I got to go out on a sea trial in January and being able to see the final product to know what we do actually matters, it’s for the navy, it’s for our country it just makes you feel good about it,” said Robert Cowan. “It was a great opportunity to be able to learn something new that you know nothing about and you’re able to get paid while learning.”

“It has been a joy having everyone back together to be able to celebrate their achievements and for us to be able to congratulate these people who worked so very hard the last several years to go through the apprentice school and be a graduate,” said Jacobs.

