Coastal Family Health Center holds Women’s Health Day event

The medical group is celebrating its first-ever Women's Health Day by providing a pap smear and mammogram for only $25 in total for those who need it.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Family Health Center offered life-saving exams for women at a more affordable cost on Saturday.

The doors opened at 10 a.m. with a line already forming at the door.

The medical group is celebrating its first-ever Women’s Health Day by providing a pap smear and mammogram for only $25 in total for those who need it.

Nurse practitioner Jada Vierling Hill said women began lining up hours before open, which is promising to hold the event for future years to come.

“So, as a women’s health nurse practitioner, we know that the earlier that we can detect cervical and/or breast cancers, the better outcome these patients will have and the sooner we can get them in with the health care that they would need to either, you know, perform mastectomies, do chemo or get them into the correct provider to help manage if we were to find any of these problems,” she said.

Coastal Family Health also provided boxed lunches and messages on Saturday. Vendors were on site, as well as a dietician with educational resources.

