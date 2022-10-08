WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021,...
FILE - A Rivian logo is shown on one of the company's electric pickup trucks , Dec. 15, 2021, in Atlanta. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer.

The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles’ front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.

There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.

“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately,” Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a letter to vehicle owners.

The company based in Irvine, California, said the fix would only take a few minutes, and it expects to have finished the repairs on all of them in about 30 days, with customer collaboration.

Rivian is aiming to take advantage of a growing appetite among consumers and investors for electric vehicles. It is among a long line of companies, both new and old, trying to peel away market share from Tesla.

It went public last year, and its market value quickly soared past that of Ford and General Motors to become the second-most valuable U.S. automaker behind Tesla. But that is no longer the case: The company’s stock is down 67% so far this year.

Last month, Rivian said it was partnering with Mercedes-Benz to build a factory in Europe that will produce electric vans for both companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
The FBI is already investigating a recent trend of swatting calls to high schools around the...
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated...
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks

Latest News

FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Aldi is recalling frozen falafel that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Aldi recalls frozen falafel products after multi-state E. coli outbreak
Hundreds of people attend the Ocean Spring Sock Hop party.
Ocean Springs hosts Sock Hop & Street Party