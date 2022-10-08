WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is already investigating a recent trend of swatting calls to high schools around the...
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m....
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later

Latest News

FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-S. Korea drills
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July