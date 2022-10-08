WLOX Careers
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday.

According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people occupied the second vehicle; both were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

