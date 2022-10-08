WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs hosts Sock Hop & Street Party

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs hosted its annual Sock Hop & Street Party downtown.

Hundreds of people came out to the celebration. Cars lined up starting in Washington Avenue. The event also featured artists such as The Platters Great Pretender and The Molly Ringwalds.

Ocean Springs resident Ralph Perry brought along his family. Although he did not get a chance to showcase his car, he doesn’t dismiss the idea of doing so next year.

“Everything, all the rides, are very attractive. They’re just having a good time and I’ll tell you, you come by and see all of the people and its just out of this world. All these cars and stuff. They won’t let my car in here because my car isn’t that old. Maybe next year,” Perry said.

The party continued until 9 p.m.

