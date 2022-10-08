WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”

WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?

Pine Belt advocate willing to break the law to fight fentanyl issue

Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out anyway to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses like the one that killed his son.

“People are dying weekly, if not more often, in our state, and I’m ready to pass these out rather than wait for the law to change,” said Moore.

He said he wants to see these strips be legalized because they help keep struggling drug users from accidentally overdosing on a laced drug.

“Normal fentanyl is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “Carfentanyl is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, so it’s very deadly.”

So why do these tiny strips remain illegal?

According to State Senator Joey Fillingane, it stems from a state law written back in the 1970s.

“In the statutes, we have a pretty broad definition (of paraphernalia) that covers everything from any kind of implements or equipment used to grow, to test, analyze or package any sort of a drug,” said Fillingane.

There have been efforts to remove the testing strips from the illegal paraphernalia list, but those efforts have all fallen short.

Some lawmakers said they do not want to pass a law that is perceived as promoting drugs.

“You could argue that, basically, the only reason you would use these strips is knowingly taking illegal drugs,” said Fillingane. “So, do you really want to encourage people to go out there and take illegal drugs?”

Others, however, feel that legalizing test strips will not encourage new users.

“If Fentanyl testing strips are sanctioned, if they are legal, will more people go out and say, ‘Now I’m going to go use drugs?’” asked Brett Montague, CEO of End It For Good. “That will not happen.”

Regardless of anyone’s stance on the issue, the battle against drugs continues across Mississippi.

Mississippi Senate Bill 22-84 was recently proposed to get Fentanyl testing strips off the illegal paraphernalia list, but it died in committee in February of this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is already investigating a recent trend of swatting calls to high schools around the...
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m....
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County
Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later

Latest News

Beautiful and breezy on Saturday
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to...
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
Hundreds of people attend the Ocean Spring Sock Hop party.
Ocean Springs hosts Sock Hop & Street Party