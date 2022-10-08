Breezy and beautiful on Saturday

We’re in for a nice weekend! Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will drop throughout the day. There will be some cloud cover this morning, but more sunshine is expected this afternoon. We’ll be in the mid 80s. It will be breezy at times with a wind from the north and northeast around 10-20 MPH.

Tonight will be cool and clear. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be just as nice with highs in the mid 80s.

However, the humidity will increase on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. We’ll also have a decent chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. As the front pushes through on Thursday, we’ll likely see more showers and storms. We’ll still be in the mid 80s on Thursday, but cooler air will move in by Friday.

Tropical Storm Julia is getting stronger in the Western Caribbean this weekend, and it will likely become a hurricane. It will make landfall in Nicaragua by Sunday. There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.