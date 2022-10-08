1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her

UPDATED:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water.

Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns.

“19% of her head is burnt up, like all this is gone,” Lett said. “And my baby just in the hospital fighting for her life.”

Investigators are alleging the baby’s father 23-year-old Eugene Sneed, poured boiling water down the child’s throat.

“I get in the apartment and my whole my, my baby face is just messed up,” Lett explained. “Her whole head, her left shoulder is just like ooh!”

Lett says she’s angry and wants the person responsible for hurting her child, locked up.

She says she left the house to go to an event Sunday but when she got back home she couldn’t recognize her daughter.

“I couldn’t even stand to look at her. I couldn’t even keep calm. I couldn’t even maintain my body for real, for real. So we rushed her to the hospital and from there, her injuries just started worsening,” she said.

Lett says Royalty was left alone with the child’s father, Eugene Sneed.

Court documents show what allegedly happened.

According to the documents, on Sunday Sneed allegedly poured boiling water down the throat of the child causing internal injuries.

As well as multiple burns to the child’s face.

“Who would do something like this to an innocent baby? It’s not right,” Royalty’s Aunt Kiara Lett said. “That baby was there, she thought she was in a safe home with her father. It wasn’t right what he did to our baby. He messed up our life with this she was just an innocent child.”

As Royalty continues to fight in the ICU her mother wants justice.

“Her lungs critical, everything critical. That’s how they know it was done purposely,” Lett said. “They said it was an intentional thing that he did. Justice for royalty! That’s all we want, that’s all we want.”

The Mobile County DA’s Office filed a motion late Thursday afternoon asking a judge to revoke Sneed’s bond.

He was scheduled to go on trial later this month on a domestic violence charge.

Court documents say he’s being charged with aggravated child abuse. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on that charge overnight, jail records show Friday morning.

In court Friday, a judge denied bond in the case. Sneed’s arraignment is set for Oct. 17.

Eugene Sneed (Mobile County Metro Jail)

