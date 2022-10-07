WLOX Careers
Wax on, wax off: Cruisers keep classic cars shiny

The Ocean Springs Cruisin' weekend runs until Saturday.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For cruisers, it’s pretty simple...have shammy, have wax, will travel. Right after he found a prime spot at the Cruisin The Coast Ocean Springs event, Jack Yundt from Vancleave got out the polish, the shammy and went to work on his rare ‘62 Nova.

“I’ve only washed this thing maybe two times since I’ve owned it,” Yundt said.

Although Ben Osborn from New Orleans is a first-time cruiser, he already looked like a seasoned veteran as he wipes down his ‘71 Corvette.

“This is what I do at home, too,” Osborn said. How much has he spent on polish?

“About 85 dollars.”

For Patrick Clark from Monticello, MS, getting the car looking tip-top is more therapy than anything. You see, he’s been dealing with a brain tumor.

“I’m just thankful my feet hit the floor and I woke up this morning. I’ve been to Biloxi. I’ve rode through everywhere,” Clark said.

So, as you check out the cars this weekend, remember...behind every car is a story, and an owner with a bottle of wax and a rag.

