TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-110 N at Division St.

I-110
I-110(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic delays are expected following a wreck on I-110 northbound in D’Iberville.

Both northbound lanes are experiencing congestion. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOT.

