Smoke fills the sky as “Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass” takes place on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers are shredding the pavement, starting their engines and burning rubber on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast.

One of the largest events during Cruisin’ the Coast attracts thousands to Pass Christian. Mayor Jimmy Rafferty tells WLOX News that “Burn ‘Em Up In the Pass” showcases a wide-variety of classic and vintage models.

“Well, we have some great cars, great drivers, and thousands of great people here. It’s all about having safe and staying safe,” said Mayor Rafferty.

Once the asphalt gets a quick spray of water, drivers line up. The skies filled with smoke and fans cheering.

Terry Poor said Burn ‘Em Up is an event you don’t want to miss.

“We’ve got a big following here. We’ve been doing this quite a few years in Pass Christian. the cruisers really love it. The cruisers have been coming from all over,” said Poor.

One driver returns to the burnout.

“It’s a lot more people than I thought last year. Everybody coming out here just to smell a bunch of rubber burning. It’s pretty cool,” said Michael Bourdin.

“We’ve been doing this for along time. We want to thank the mayor and city for allowing us to do it here. We started in Bay St. Louis and we moved over here. We just want to really thank everybody for coming to Cruising the Coast. We really appreciate it,” said Poor.

30 drivers competed in Burn ‘Em Up in Pass.

