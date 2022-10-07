WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Smoke fills the sky as “Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass” takes place on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast

Over 30 drivers compete in Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers are shredding the pavement, starting their engines and burning rubber on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast.

One of the largest events during Cruisin’ the Coast attracts thousands to Pass Christian. Mayor Jimmy Rafferty tells WLOX News that “Burn ‘Em Up In the Pass” showcases a wide-variety of classic and vintage models.

“Well, we have some great cars, great drivers, and thousands of great people here. It’s all about having safe and staying safe,” said Mayor Rafferty.

Once the asphalt gets a quick spray of water, drivers line up. The skies filled with smoke and fans cheering.

Terry Poor said Burn ‘Em Up is an event you don’t want to miss.

“We’ve got a big following here. We’ve been doing this quite a few years in Pass Christian. the cruisers really love it. The cruisers have been coming from all over,” said Poor.

One driver returns to the burnout.

“It’s a lot more people than I thought last year. Everybody coming out here just to smell a bunch of rubber burning. It’s pretty cool,” said Michael Bourdin.

“We’ve been doing this for along time. We want to thank the mayor and city for allowing us to do it here. We started in Bay St. Louis and we moved over here. We just want to really thank everybody for coming to Cruising the Coast. We really appreciate it,” said Poor.

30 drivers competed in Burn ‘Em Up in Pass.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to one injured, multiple suspects in custody
Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after her involvement in shooting a man she had a...
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the...
Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

Latest News

With Mopar Day in the Bay, there is no registration. Just find a spot, and you’re good to go....
Mopar Day in the Bay brings in about 600 people, 300 cars
The Ocean Springs Cruisin' weekend runs until Saturday.
Cruiser must haves to keep classics shining on
Students from Oak Park and Pecan Park Elementary in Ocean Springs made sure to start off their...
Coast schools celebrate National Walk to School Day
The city will host 3 days of concerts and festivities. Traffic throughout the downtown area...
Ocean Springs preps for 3-day Cruisin' event