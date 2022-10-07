WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Search on for Gulfport teen last seen two weeks ago

Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson was last seen Sept. 23 in the area of Holly Circle in Gulfport.
Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson was last seen Sept. 23 in the area of Holly Circle in Gulfport.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy last seen on September 23.

Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Watson or have any information that could help investigators find him, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody
The FBI is already investigating a recent trend of swatting calls to high schools around the...
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated...
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks

Latest News

A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later
Pleasant weekend ahead
Pleasant weekend ahead
Jacob Matthew McDonough, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated...
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m....
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County