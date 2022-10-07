Search on for Gulfport teen last seen two weeks ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy last seen on September 23.

Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of Holly Circle wearing gray shorts, no shirt, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Watson or have any information that could help investigators find him, you’re asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.