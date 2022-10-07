Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carmela Coulter

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs sophomore Carmela Coulter is a two sport athlete for the Greyhounds running track and playing volleyball.

In between athletics and academics she understands what you put in on the court and in the classroom will give you the results you want.

“Staying on top of your work and being passionate about what you do like in sports, having a good mindset in everything will help you out in the long run,” she said.

With over a 4.0 GPA and two years left in high school, she’s already looking to the future and hopes to find a career in law.

“My ideal career would probably be a medical malpractice lawyer or something in law,” she said. “I’m not sure what college yet I would like to go to but that’s my ideal career. Or maybe a personal injury lawyer. You can still help someone by being a lawyer and getting into law and politics is fun and interesting.”

Regardless of where her career path takes her, she knows the path to success and higher education starts with hitting the books.

“Just hearing from my parents that sports can take you places but good grades can help you out more. I like being on top of my grades I don’t like failing a class or anything like that.”

The Greyhounds volleyball team will have a first round bye in the playoffs and take on the winner of the Biloxi and Pearl series.

