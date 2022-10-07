WLOX Careers
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road.(Bayside Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is being identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s hit-and-run crash in Lakeshore.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told WLOX News Randall Laws, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stuck while walking on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Ricky Adam said the driver who hit Laws fled the scene, but deputies later found the suspected vehicle at a nearby trailer park. That’s when deputies took Christopher Peterson, 35, into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.

