Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is being identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s hit-and-run crash in Lakeshore.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told WLOX News Randall Laws, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stuck while walking on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Ricky Adam said the driver who hit Laws fled the scene, but deputies later found the suspected vehicle at a nearby trailer park. That’s when deputies took Christopher Peterson, 35, into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.