Friday’s Forecast

Patchy fog will be possible this morning across parts of South Mississippi. Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Rain-free weather continues today through the entire weekend. A cool front will arrive tonight. This will bring a dose of even drier air and slightly cooler air for the weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to become a hurricane this weekend in the Caribbean Sea, likely making landfall in Nicaragua. Currently, there are zero tropical threats to the MS Coast for at least the next five days. Here’s a quick early Friday tropics update.

