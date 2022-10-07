Authorities investigating possible active shooters at Biloxi schools, Hancock High

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities are investigating reports of possible active shooters at Biloxi High, Biloxi Jr. High, Biloxi Upper Elementary, and Hancock High School. So far, Biloxi High, Biloxi Jr. High and Hancock High have been given the all clear.

All schools are out for fall break, and all students are gone, but some teachers are on campus.

Biloxi PD are still searching Biloxi Upper Elementary and clearing classrooms one by one.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.