Police investigating fatal Saucier shooting

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirms the incident happened around noon, and Coroner Brian Switzer tells us it happened on Adams Road in Saucier.

Sheriff Peterson says they have one suspect in custody, but it is still an active investigation.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story with more details as we receive them.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.