WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Police investigating fatal Saucier shooting

We're told the incident happened around noon on Adams Road.
We're told the incident happened around noon on Adams Road.(Unsplash)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirms the incident happened around noon, and Coroner Brian Switzer tells us it happened on Adams Road in Saucier.

Sheriff Peterson says they have one suspect in custody, but it is still an active investigation.

Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story with more details as we receive them.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas says the 1957 Chevy Bel Air was traveling south on Highway 49...
Couple was on their way to Cruisin’ the Coast before fatal Hwy 49 crash, authorities say
Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after her involvement in shooting a man she had a...
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the...
Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
If you’ve seen any of these girls, or have other information that could help police locate...
Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

Latest News

8th Ave. & Pass Rd.
Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting
A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Video shows alleged Miss. daycare workers scaring children while wearing Halloween masks