Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to one injured, multiple suspects in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Saturday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a vehicle occupied by multiple people waving firearms at drivers. The vehicle was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee the vehicle.

According to a press release, the officer then engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired. One suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, and another was taken into custody following an on-foot pursuit. All suspects involved are now in custody, and several firearms have been recovered.

We’re looking into reports of an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Active scene outside Family Dollar at the corner of Pass Rd. and 8th Ave. pic.twitter.com/vXfhmzJP64 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 6, 2022

The officer involved in the incident has since been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

