Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to one injured, multiple suspects in custody

Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Saturday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a vehicle occupied by multiple people waving firearms at drivers. The vehicle was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee the vehicle.

According to a press release, the officer then engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired. One suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, and another was taken into custody following an on-foot pursuit. All suspects involved are now in custody, and several firearms have been recovered.

The officer involved in the incident has since been placed on non-enforcement duties in accordance with procedures.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

