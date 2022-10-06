Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday.

At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of following up on leads to determine the events that led to the incident and are also working to identify possible suspects. Those with information are asked to call Gautier PD at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

