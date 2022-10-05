WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities.

Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities.

“While this was an unfortunate incident, I am pleased that our staff, working with our law enforcement partners throughout the state, was able to safely apprehend Mitchell so that she can be returned to Hancock County to answer her new felony charge of escape,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said.

The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for exercise time when officials say she climbed a 16-18 foot fence with barbed wire to escape.

Mitchell had already seen a justice court judge on misdemeanor charges she was facing in Hancock County. She was still in jail because she was being held for Slidell Police to face a larceny charge in that jurisdiction.

Mitchell’s boyfriend Sawyer Reid was also arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway.

“In short,” Adam said, “anyone and everyone who aids a fugitive from justice will face a criminal charge themself.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines

Latest News

Several community members gave input on what they want downtown to look like.
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Once a month, a host church from each ward...
Gulfport churches hold monthly prayer service to uplift the community
Election Results generic graphic.
Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections
Mississippi Public Service Commission approves “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules”