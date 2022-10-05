Wednesday’s Forecast

For much of South Mississippi, it’s a cool and crisp start to the day. The exception would be a few areas closer to the coast, mainly near and south of I-10, that are less crisp and slightly milder. Today will be partly cloudy with no chance for rain. High temperatures this afternoon will again climb to the lower to mid 80s. Nice weather continues all week. Then, a cold front arrives by late Friday into Saturday to bring slightly cooler and even drier air just in time for the weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Twelve in the far east Atlantic is no threat to land and will fall apart over the open waters. Meanwhile, 91L in the Atlantic has a high chance to become a depression or storm as it heads into the Caribbean this week and poses no threat to the Gulf for at least the next five days. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. There are no tropical threats to the MS Coast for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

