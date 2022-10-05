WLOX Careers
Warm and dry this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s another beautiful day! We’ll warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon with more sunshine. The humidity won’t be too high. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll warm up a little bit more on Friday in the upper 80s. We’ll stay dry. A cold front will bring slightly cooler air by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and the humidity will drop. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 12 is in the Central Atlantic, and it will stay out to sea. Another tropical wave is moving into the Caribbean this week, and it will likely become a tropical depression or storm. It is expected to move westward into Central America by early next week. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast.

