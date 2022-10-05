Vicari Auction offers sportsman’s paradise for car enthusiasts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting Thursday, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum will become a paradise for car lovers of all ages.

More than 30,000 car enthusiasts are expected to swarm the building to see the Vicari Auto Auction.

A variety of cars will be auctioned off, which will be a blast from the past for some vintage 1968 convertible lovers. For those who aren’t lovers of the past, you can expect to see modern muscle cars, cruises, convertibles and other exotic cars to your liking.

Hundreds of cars are expected to be auctioned off at the event that took months of preparations to get them from across the country to Biloxi.

Owner of the auction Peter Vicari said although this event is a sportsman’s paradise, it also can be a perfect getaway for families.

“You know it’s a family event I tell everybody all the time, ‘hey, bring your family, come out enjoy the auction,’” Vicari said.

“There’s also a swap meet over there you can go to, so if you’re a car guy or if your families like cars, we have something here. We have GT 40s, we got Ferraris, we got muscle cars, we got classic convertibles so there’s something here for everyone,” he added.

If you are a fan of living in the fast lane or an Elvis enthusiast and want to ride like him, then this auction may be the spot for you.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

