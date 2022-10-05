Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Jay Trapani is one step closer to possibly becoming Waveland’s next mayor after Tuesday’s primary elections. Trapani received 53% of the vote against Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza and Paul “PT” Taylor.

Trapani will face Democrat Nikki Tingstrom, Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips in December.

Waveland residents also voted on a Ward 1 alderman Tuesday, but that race is heading to a runoff in three weeks between Rhonda Aime Gamble and Bob Martin. They beat out Roger Estopinal and Henry Tebbe.

Whoever wins the runoff election will will be set to face Independent Cheryl Crosby Tenney and Libertarian Matthew Adams.

Also in December, Ward 2 will hold an alderman’s race between Republican Bobby Richardson (the incumbent) and Democrat Clarence Harris.

Ward 3′s candidate is Republican Shane LaFontaine, who is running unopposed.

Those facing off for the Ward 4 alderman title are Republican Gary “Catmando” Catalano, Libertarian Lynn Smith and Independent Jeremy Clark.

The runoff election will be held Oct. 25, and the general election will take place Dec. 6.

