Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made

Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.(Hancock County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.

Sheriff Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road. Bayside Fire Department, as well as sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road.(Bayside Fire Department)
This still is taken from a video a viewer sent in at the scene after the Wednesday morning...
This still is taken from a video a viewer sent in at the scene after the Wednesday morning sunrise.(WLOX)

The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released at this time.

