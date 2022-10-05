Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.

Sheriff Adam confirms the accident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road. Bayside Fire Department, as well as sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released at this time.

