WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Woman shoots man with ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say

Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after allegedly shooting a man she had a "prior...
Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich, 21, is behind bars after allegedly shooting a man she had a "prior dating relationship" with, according to Biloxi Police.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars.

Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault.

Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of Bradford Street and Croesus Street.

Biloxi Police received multiple 911 calls about an injured man in the area. When police got there, they found several people trying to help a 25-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say their initial investigation found the victim was walking in the 300 block of Croesus Street when a passing vehicle stopped near him. Someone inside the vehicle fired a handgun multiple times, and the victim was shot at least once. The vehicle fled the scene and was later found by officers at a residence in the same area.

Police detained who they say was the vehicle’s driver, Rodolfich. We’re told Rodolfich and the victim had a prior dating relationship.

Rodolfich was transported to the Harrison County Jail with a $250,000 bond issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi Police Investigators are pursuing leads to identify additional suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

Latest News

Election Results generic graphic.
Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections
Amazing weather continues this week! A cool front arrives by this weekend. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino...
‘The most fun you’ll get out of the Coast’: Fan favorite Cruisin’ the Coast event draws a crowd
Several community members gave input on what they want downtown to look like.
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized