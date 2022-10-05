Woman shoots man with ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars.

Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault.

Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of Bradford Street and Croesus Street.

Biloxi Police received multiple 911 calls about an injured man in the area. When police got there, they found several people trying to help a 25-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say their initial investigation found the victim was walking in the 300 block of Croesus Street when a passing vehicle stopped near him. Someone inside the vehicle fired a handgun multiple times, and the victim was shot at least once. The vehicle fled the scene and was later found by officers at a residence in the same area.

Police detained who they say was the vehicle’s driver, Rodolfich. We’re told Rodolfich and the victim had a prior dating relationship.

Rodolfich was transported to the Harrison County Jail with a $250,000 bond issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi Police Investigators are pursuing leads to identify additional suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

