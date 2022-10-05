WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

‘The most fun you’ll get out of the Coast’: Fan favorite Cruisin’ the Coast event draws a crowd

A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino Tuesday evening, and WLOX got a front-row seat to all the action.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bringing the heat on the third day of Cruisin’ the Coast.

A fan favorite event, the flame-throwing competition, wrapped up at the Island View Casino Tuesday evening, and WLOX got a front-row seat to all the action.

The band played “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” setting the stage for the flame-filled competition.

A spectacle you can see, hear, and feel as the fire torches the night sky.

Party-goers say this year was the best show yet.

“It’s more flames in the air,” said attendee Maria Streeter. “We can feel more heat. It’s exciting. We love it, and it’s keeping me warm.”

“Huge flames,” said Kamren Ladner, also in the crowd. “This is some of the biggest ones I’ve seen.”

One by one, drivers were bringing the heat.

“Ol’ Grumpy right there,” Andrew Buras said. “I have no idea how big that flame was. Had to be 15, 20 feet.”

“Yes, that’s who we cheer for every year,” Streeter said.

Someone call the fire department. The Aguilla fire truck is coming in hot, too.

One 1979 postal Jeep delivers mail and fire, leaving a trail of it burning behind the vehicle.

Thrill seekers are coming in droves from all across the world to witness the competition and all the Gulf Coast has to offer.

“New York City, just to see the flame throwing competition today,” said Toby Larbenter. “I drove 1,500 miles to get here.”

“The cars that we are seeing are like we are going back in time,” said Vicki Fryoux. “I feel like I’m reliving my high school days.”

“This is my favorite year out of the year, all the time,” Buras said. “This is the most fun you’ll get out of the Coast.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines

Latest News

Several community members gave input on what they want downtown to look like.
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Once a month, a host church from each ward...
Gulfport churches hold monthly prayer service to uplift the community
Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured
Election Results generic graphic.
Trapani wins Republican nomination, Ward 1 heads to runoff in Waveland elections