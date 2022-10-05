Man accused of selling drugs out of church arrested in drug bust

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - EBRSO Narcotics was provided information from another agency investigation of an overdose death, which possibly occurred on July 22, 2021. During the investigation BRPD located the victim’s decomposed body on the property where he was last seen purchasing and using drugs. The victim allegedly purchased the drugs from Hakeem Allen. A friend of the victim gave a statement that he and the victim had purchased heroin/fentanyl from Hakeem Allen while at the location in which the body was later found (4707 Ford St.) The friend advised the victim snorted the purchased heroin/fentanyl and wandered away and was not seen again. The victim’s decomposed body was located weeks later at the same location.

Over the past two months, EBRSO Narcotics Agents investigated narcotics distribution being conducted by Hakeem Allen. Through the course of this investigation Agents conducted numerous recorded controlled purchases of fentanyl/heroin from Allen as well as conducted 100′s of hours of surveillance. As a result, Agents obtained three search warrants for locations utilized by Allen and other co-conspirators for their narcotics distribution operation: : 5247 Paige St. (Salvation ministry of Jesus Christ), 248 W. Magnolia Dr. and 1780 N. 48th St.

On October 4, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics along with EBRSO SCAT, K-9, Intel and Central PD executed all three search warrants. During the execution of the search warrant at 5247 Paige St. (Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ), Allen threw a Glock handgun with extended magazine, 1.75 ounces of fentanyl and a ¼ pound of marijuana as he attempted to run away. EBRSO SCAT and K-9 quickly apprehended him. The following seizures and arrest were made as a result of this investigation:

Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. totals)

· ½ pound of Fentanyl (approx. street value $18,000)/(approx. 448 lethal doses)

· 20 grams of Methamphetamine

· 9 grams of crack cocaine

· 20 grams of powder cocaine

· 42 dosage units of Hydrocodone

· 18 THC vape cartridges

· 8 ounces of Marijuana

· 1 pint of Promethazine syrup

· 5 pounds of Mannitol (used to cut fentanyl and heroin)

· 100 dosages of Suboxone

· (2) Fentanyl/heroin presses

· Numerous digital scales with drug residue

· $71,563 (pending seizure)

Seized firearms (8 total)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Glock handgun with SBR style brace (9mm)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Phoenix handgun (25 caliber)

· Ar-15 style rifle (5.56 caliber)

· AK-47 style rifle (7.62 caliber)

· AK-47 style semi-automatic shotgun (12 gauge)

· Bolt action shotgun (20 gauge)

· 400 rounds of 5.56 ammo/200 rounds of .40 caliber ammo

Hakeem Allen (9-1-1995)

· Dist. of Fentanyl (3 counts/affidavit warrant)

· Dist. of Heroin (3 counts/affidavit warrant)

· Poss. of a Firearm with CDS (affidavit warrant)

· PWITD Fentanyl

· PWITD Heroin

· PWITD Methamphetamine

· PWITD Crack Cocaine

· PWITD Powder Cocaine

· PWITD Marijuana

· PWITD Oxycodone

· Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

· Resisting by flight

Assisting Divisions

· EBRSO SCAT

· EBRSO K9

· EBRSO Intel

· EBRSO Uniform Patrol (Lt. Steve Williams)

· Central Police Department

“I’m proud of the hard work by our Narcotics division and all those that assisted in this investigation that resulted in removing deadly drugs, criminals and weapons off our community streets,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

***A large portion of this case was made possible by the Fentanyl overtime funding provided by the State via Senator Bodi White.***

