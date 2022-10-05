WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport churches hold monthly prayer service to uplift the community

It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Once a month, a host church from each ward invites the public into their home.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders and worshippers from across Gulfport spent Tuesday praying and looking for a spiritual solution to violence in their city.

Local leaders and congregation members gathered at First United Methodist Church for a nightly service.

“The entire city of Gulfport needs prayer. We need prayer in our local government. We need prayer in our schools. We need prayers in our communities,” said pastor LePatrick Hartwell.

Hartwell is pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. He said it’s time to come together.

It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Once a month, a host church from each ward invites the public into their home.

“As for the unity of the churches, we’re looking at Baptist churches, Methodist churches, Catholic churches, Protestant churches, Apostolic churches, all coming together in unity,” Hartwell said.

Dianne Denley said the prayer list continues to grow.

“The homeless, the crime in our city, our schools, our teachers, everyone in each individual ward. Then, we go back and do something in that ward to help, whether it’s cleanup, help build,” said Denley.

This is the second of many events on the board. The mission is if there’s peace in the city, there’s peace for citizens.

“We learn from each other. We find out what’s needed in different areas, not just our own little pod that we live in. I think that’s the what we’ll do to ever things right,” Denley said.

In November, Churches United for Christ will meet in Ward 3, having prayer service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street,...
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
James Zebulon McDaniel, 43, of Lucedale, is wanted on a felony warrant. He is described as...
George County authorities searching for suspect wanted in connection to cut phone lines

Latest News

Several community members gave input on what they want downtown to look like.
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
Perhaps the youngest cruiser on the block was Clay Morgan. He sported his own family-built...
Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City
Classic rides by the hundreds filled Riverfront Park in Moss Point Tuesday. It was the city’s...
Moss Point hosts Cruisin’ the River City
The classic is a memorial piece built nearly 20 years ago following the death of Dale Earnhardt.
1955 Chevy "Intimidator" draws attention at Cruisin' the River City