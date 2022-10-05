Gulfport churches hold monthly prayer service to uplift the community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders and worshippers from across Gulfport spent Tuesday praying and looking for a spiritual solution to violence in their city.

Local leaders and congregation members gathered at First United Methodist Church for a nightly service.

“The entire city of Gulfport needs prayer. We need prayer in our local government. We need prayer in our schools. We need prayers in our communities,” said pastor LePatrick Hartwell.

Hartwell is pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. He said it’s time to come together.

It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Once a month, a host church from each ward invites the public into their home.

“As for the unity of the churches, we’re looking at Baptist churches, Methodist churches, Catholic churches, Protestant churches, Apostolic churches, all coming together in unity,” Hartwell said.

Dianne Denley said the prayer list continues to grow.

“The homeless, the crime in our city, our schools, our teachers, everyone in each individual ward. Then, we go back and do something in that ward to help, whether it’s cleanup, help build,” said Denley.

This is the second of many events on the board. The mission is if there’s peace in the city, there’s peace for citizens.

“We learn from each other. We find out what’s needed in different areas, not just our own little pod that we live in. I think that’s the what we’ll do to ever things right,” Denley said.

In November, Churches United for Christ will meet in Ward 3, having prayer service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

