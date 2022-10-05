WLOX Careers
Fatal crash on Hwy 49 involved classic car

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal accident involving an antique car Wednesday afternoon.

According to McHenry Fire Chief Thomas Muffler, the accident happened on Highway 49 just north of Highway 26 around 1:30 p.m. Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas confirms the passenger of the antique car died, while the driver was taken to Forest General Hospital.

Chief Thomas says the car was traveling south on Highway 49 when a pick-up truck crossed 49. The car collided with the truck, sending both vehicles off the road.

The identity of the deceased passenger has not yet been released.

