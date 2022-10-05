WLOX Careers
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown.

Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible.

During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed currents statistics on what the area looks like and who consumers are.

Business owners, city officials, and merchants had a chance to express what they would like the new downtown to look like.

“We hear a lot of excitement tonight and that’s what we want. This is a visioning sentence. The next step is to filter those ideas into what we think is the next steps for downtown Wiggins. That’s going to be based on what we hear, what the community wants. Also, what the market analysis tells us,” Gregory said.

Stakeholders were then asked to answer questions about what they want the future downtown to look like. Ideas like restaurants, outdoor seating, and children gaming centers were all put on the table.

Business owner Heather Obomsawin told WLOX she is excited for this new project.

“I would like it to be something for everyone, so maybe during the day people can go stroll, walk their dogs, pop in and out of stores shopping. Maybe at night we will have a few more exciting things in the night life,” Obomsawin said.

One of the major concerns is where all these new businesses are going to be located. Stakeholders said downtown is already tight, and most properties are mostly occupied.

Wiggins mayor Darrell Berry said the city will be incredibly involved in the new project. A three-year timeline has been set.

