Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

An active police scene on Mayo in New Orleans East. Police source says a constable was shot and wounded while possibly delivering an eviction notice. #fox8nola pic.twitter.com/St1mceN0Wp — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) October 5, 2022

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the 53-year-old retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.

They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A manhunt led officers from NOPD, FBI, and SWAT to a home off of Iberville Street near the intersection of Canal Street and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid City New Orleans.

About a dozen New Orleans police units, two SWAT vehicles, and at least one helicopter were on the scene. A portion of Canal Street was closed and Warren Easton High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

BREAKING>> We’re looking down N. Lopez from Canal— NOPD, JPSO, FBI LSP and US Marshalls on the scene with a chopper in the air. SWAT vehicle in front of a home. We’re working to find out more. pic.twitter.com/8pCB1Q27DZ — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) October 5, 2022

The suspect barricaded themself inside a home on Iberville Street and was taken into custody after a 90-minute standoff. Their identity has not been disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.