Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans

A deputy constable was shot while serving eviction papers in New Orleans on Wed., Oct. 5.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the 53-year-old retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.

They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A manhunt led officers from NOPD, FBI, and SWAT to a home off of Iberville Street near the intersection of Canal Street and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid City New Orleans.

About a dozen New Orleans police units, two SWAT vehicles, and at least one helicopter were on the scene. A portion of Canal Street was closed and Warren Easton High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

The suspect barricaded themself inside a home on Iberville Street and was taken into custody after a 90-minute standoff. Their identity has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

