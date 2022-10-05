Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources.
The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court.
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the 53-year-old retired NOPD officer was shot in the shoulder while serving an eviction notice. The 36-year-old property manager was shot in the chest, Ferguson says.
They were both transported to a hospital in stable condition.
A manhunt led officers from NOPD, FBI, and SWAT to a home off of Iberville Street near the intersection of Canal Street and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid City New Orleans.
About a dozen New Orleans police units, two SWAT vehicles, and at least one helicopter were on the scene. A portion of Canal Street was closed and Warren Easton High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.
The suspect barricaded themself inside a home on Iberville Street and was taken into custody after a 90-minute standoff. Their identity has not been disclosed.
