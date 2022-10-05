Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story. This is especially true for “Miss Eunice,” a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air owned by Terry and Darlene Necaise of Kiln.

“In June of 2018, my husband Terry saw it for sale,” said Darlene. “And it was a cool car, but we weren’t sure on it. That was on Friday. Then the Sunday following, Terry comes out of the bedroom with something behind his back and tells me we need to reconsider on the car. When he showed me what he had, it was an exact model replica of a ‘55 Chevy Bel-Air that my mom had bought for him before she died. What was really cool is that it not only was a ‘55 Chevy Bel-Air, it had the exact same paint job as this car.”

What about the “Miss Eunice” name?

“There was a family member talking about a baby shower,” Necaise added. “We got an invitation to it, and it said for Darlene and Miss Eunice. My mom’s name was Norma. So when we went and picked up the car, in honor of my mom, we called it ‘Miss Eunice.’”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.